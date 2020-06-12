Robert “Bob” W. Lawler

Robert W. Lawler “Bob”, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Sebring, Florida.

Bob was born in Mazomanie, WI to Verne and Gladys (Heald) Lawler. He was a graduate of Mazomanie High School in 1951 and proudly served his country enlisting in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. Following that he became a supervisor for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Administration in the mailing and shipping department for 30 years.

He married the love of his life Sharon “Shari” Sorenson in 1961 and they would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 10th. After their marriage they lived in Madison, WI and Bob was a volunteer for the Fitchburg Fire Department for 10 years. After Bob retired from the State, they moved to Merrimac, WI and were employed by Merrimac’s Camp’n in the summer and traveled in the winter. They eventually moved to Lake Placid, Fl. In 1992 and loved their “Covered Bridge” community.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Shari of Lake Placid; two daughters, Traci (Charles) Christian of Baraboo, WI and Amy (David) Dill of Newnan, GA. He has 5 loving grandchildren; Kayla (Leland) Dyer, Lawton, OK; Ray (Samantha) Christian, Sauk City, WI; Rob (Jolene) Christian, Baraboo, WI; Chandler and Kinsley Hannon, Newnan, GA. and 9 great grandchildren, #10 expected in Aug2020. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Don (Ruth) Lawler, Mazomanie, WI and Lyndon (Barbara) Lawler, Lake Placid, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his Mother and Dad, 2 brothers Douglas and Gayle Lawler, a sister Cathy Borman, an infant sister Betty Lawler, and Bob & Shari’s son Todd Lawler.

Bob was a very loving and kind man with a great sense of humor. His stories and jokes were legendary. He loved his whole family and will be greatly missed by family and friends

A celebration of Bob and Todd’s Life will be held for family and friends at Hooverson Funeral Home, Highway 14 West, Mazomanie, WI on July 25th from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm with a private interment following in the St. Barnabas Cemetery, Mazomanie, WI.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com