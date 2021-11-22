Robert “Bob” W. Jansen

DEFOREST – Robert “Bob” W. Jansen, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Waunakee Manor.

He was born on May 30, 1938 in Richland County, WI to parents, Edward and Arlene (Minett) Jansen.

Bob was a 1956 graduate of Ithaca High School. He married Bernadette “Bernie” Bomkamp on August 6, 1960 in Muscoda, WI. Bob worked for Oscar Mayer, retiring as a mechanic after 37 years. During retirement, he spent his time at “the farm”. He could be found deer hunting, mushroom hunting, and mowing grass. He loved sharing those activities with his sons and grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bernie Jansen; five children, Kelly Jansen, Kathy Anderson, Tim (Lisa) Jansen, Jodi (Bill) Toppel, Mike (Tammi) Jansen; six grandchildren, Dustin (Keta) Jansen, Corey (Morgan) Jansen, Alex Jansen (fiancé Ashley), Cassidy Jansen (fiancé Landon), Anna (Owen) Trainor, Hunter Toppel; four great-grandchildren and Baby T expected any day now. He is further survived by his favorite ex, Connie Faust; and other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings; a granddaughter, Heather Anderson; daughter-in-law, Crystal Jansen; and son-in-law, Ed Anderson.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Waunakee Manor, Agrace Hospice, SSM Waunakee, as well as, to Jacob , Angela, and Michelle for the compassionate care and help.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, WI, with Fr. Jared Holzhuter presiding. Visitation will take place at the church prior to the Mass from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Olaf Cemetery.

