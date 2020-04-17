Robert “Bob” V. Brogley

Site staff by Site staff

Robert V. “Bob” Brogley, 87, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Private family graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Robert Brogley Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville WI, 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Bob was born on June 17, 1932 in Platteville, son of Harold and Lenice (Pickett) Brogley. He was married to Elaine Northaus on February 8, 1956 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler. She preceded him in death on October 22, 2015. Bob was a lifelong farmer. Bob graduated from Platteville High School and served in the United States Army. He was a member of the VFW Post #5274 Platteville, and lifetime member of the Platteville Elks Lodge. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, he enjoyed playing cards, fishing and as a young man playing fast pitch softball.

Bob is survived by his five sons, Jack Brogley, Steve (Tammy) Brogley, Tom (Barb) Brogley, Brad (Jessica) Brogley and Rod (Jamie) Brogley; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, sisters, Phyllis Klein and Judy Stevenson; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, parents, daughter-in-law, Roni Brogley, sister, Peg Charles and brothers-in-law, Vince Klein and Dick Charles.