Robert “Bob” T. Cook

MADISON – Robert T. Cook passed away on March 10, 2022, at the age of 72. Bob was born on April 1, 1949, the oldest child to Burien Talmadge Cook and Phyllis Mae (Mead) Cook. Bob was the big brother to his four younger sisters and spent his childhood growing up in the suburbs of Chicago. In 1967 his life would be forever changed when he moved next door to Judy. In 1969, Bob got down on one knee and proposed to Judy on the stairs leading to the math building at the University of Wisconsin. Bob and Judy were married on June 20, 1970. A short time later Bob enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he served six years. Bob and Judy raised three children: Jen, Jessica and B.T. He was a proud Grandparent to his four grandchildren: Allie, Cameron, Megan, and Gabe. His family was his pride and joy. His children are grateful for how he raised them; and his grandchildren will cherish and treasure the memories of their “G-PA”. Bob was active in the life of the church and enjoyed serving in many ministry efforts. He was a mentor to both youth and adults during their faith exploration.

Bob graduated with a degree in Education in May 1971. For 32 years, and primarily in Oconomowoc, he taught math in public schools to middle and high school students. In 1991, Bob received his Masters Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. Bob’s retirement from teaching was short lived and he returned to teaching adults at the Madison Area Technical College where he found much fulfillment teaching math to adults who were returning to the classroom.

Bob found joy in coaching sports during his teaching career including girls volleyball, boys basketball, and boys baseball. He ended his coaching career as the head Varsity Basketball Coach for Oconomowoc High School. Many of his summers were spent coordinating the baseball program for the Oconomowoc Parks and Recreation Program, coaching the American Legion Baseball team in Oconomowoc, and coaching his children’s youth baseball teams.

Bob loved any reason for hosting a party and is remembered for his annual Bocce Ball tournaments. He loved to travel, and he and Judy created many wonderful memories on their trips with friends and family. Bob enjoyed watching sports from the comfort of his recliner chair. Win or lose he was a diehard Chicago sports fan and loved rooting for the Cubbies and Bears.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years Judy; daughters Jen (Brian) Spredemann, Jessica (David Kohlmeier) and son William; sisters Gloria (Dan) Navarre, Kathleen Princeton (Earl Stone), Gail Cook and Brenda (Peter) Paulson; grandchildren Allie, Cameron, Megan, and Gabriel; as well as, his nieces, nephews, extended family and an abundance of friends.

Bob’s celebration of life will be held on April 2, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln St, Sun Prairie. WI 53590. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM. Lunch will be served immediately following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

