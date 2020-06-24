Robert “Bob” Runkel

STOUGHTON-Robert “Bob” Runkel, age 61 of Stoughton, Wis., passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Bob was born on April 19, 1959, in Madison, the son of Dudley and Mary (Lukes) Runkel. Bob graduated from Madison La Follette high school in 1977. After graduation Bob began his life long career at the Madison Water Utility, where he worked until his retirement in 2015.

Bob met his loving wife, Colleen, after high school where they began dating and were married on Aug. 10, 1985. Bob and Colleen were nearly inseparable, doing almost everything together. Bob was a very proud father to his daughter, Lisa, and even prouder “Papa Bob” to his two grandsons. Bob loved spending time with his family, going on many camping trips, vacations and day trips to various parks, campgrounds, and Stock Car racing attending many of the south-central Wisconsin short tracks.

Bob had a love for cars and motorcycles. He could fix almost anything with wheels or an engine. He enjoyed working on cars and tinkering with different projects. Bob got his first Harley Davidson motorcycle in 1985 and spent many years riding his bikes. After Bob retired he purchased his Roush Mustang convertible and enjoyed going on rides with Colleen.

Besides spending time with his wife and daughter, Bob loved being outdoors. Bob had a green thumb and had a garden for many years. Bob would take yearly deer hunting trips where he had many great memories and stories from deer camp with his friends and his brother, Mark. Bob enjoyed a good game of cards, especially Euchre and Sheepshead.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Colleen; daughter, Lisa (Cody) Towner; grandsons, Caleb and Levi Towner; his sisters-in-law, Toni Runkel and Debbie Kalson-Runkel; his in-laws, Jim (Jean) Lawler, Butch Lawler, Lynda (Linda Guthrie) Lawler, Suzanne (Kerry Eldridge) Zinkel; and many cousins and nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceeded in death by his parents, Dudley and Mary Runkel; his brothers, Mike, Patrick and Mark Runkel; his mother and father-in-law, John and Kathleen Lawler; and his special cat, Kirby.

Due to COVID-19, a private service for immediate family will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, on Friday, June 26, 2020.

A casual public celebration of life will follow at the EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Drive, Monona, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday June 26, 2020.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

