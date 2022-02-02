Robert “Bob” Nicholas Corby

January 10, 1946 – January 29, 2022 (age 76)

Robert Nicholas “Bob” Corby of Madison, WI died peacefully at Agrace Hospice on January 29, 2022, after a brave battle with esophageal cancer.

Bob was the loving husband of 55 years to Marie Therese “T.C.” Corby (Murphy); the proud Father of Julie Light-Orr (Steven) of Los Angeles, CA, Robert N. Jr. “Bubba” (Mary) Corby of Eagle River, WI, and Kate (Tarek Said) Corby of Madison, WI; the beloved grandfather of Meaza and Melese Light-Orr, Elizabeth “Betsy” and Abigail Corby, and Rafael and Lucia Said; the adored brother of Francis M. III (Geri) Corby of Naples, FL, Mary (Kenneth) Sullivan of Evanston, IL, and Kathleen (Thomas) Fitzgerald of Wilmette, IL; the endeared uncle of many nieces and nephews and beloved cousin and friend of many.

Corby was preceded in death by his parents, Francis M. II and Jean (Wolf) Corby, and his brother, Terence Corby.

Bob grew up in Wilmette, IL and attended St. Francis Xavier School and Loyola Academy, where he was a star athlete and was inducted into the Loyola Academy Hall of Fame in 1985 for his football contributions. Bob was a unanimous All-State choice as a halfback for the 1963 Ramblers, considered one of the greatest teams in Loyola Academy’s history, and was nicknamed “Mr. Touchdown” by the Chicago Sun Times.

Offered over 30 full-ride athletic scholarships, Bob ultimately settled on Purdue University where he majored in business. Bob began the 1966 Boilermakers’ season as a starting cornerback, eventually helping the Boilermakers win the 1967 Rose Bowl. In his senior year, Bob had a team-high six interceptions, making him Purdue’s career leader with 11 interceptions in the span of just three seasons. Bob was the first Boilermaker to break the 10-interception barrier for a career and his six interceptions in the 1967 season was the second-best single-season total in school annals. His 11 career interceptions stood as the Purdue record for 35 years. Bob concluded his football career with the Annual Blue-Gray All-Star Game on December 30, 1967, in Montgomery, Alabama, the first racially integrated Blue-Gray games. He often spoke about the significance of that integration and the impact it had on him.

Bob worked for over 50 years in sales, most frequently in selling lights for the movie theater industry, both as a business owner and an employee. He was central in the development and implementation of theater step lighting which significantly improved safety for the nation’s cinema goers. Bob’s work in sales brought him all over the country and on multiple international trips, and in his professional and personal life he traveled to 49 out of 50 US states. A man of big ideas with a motto of “make it happen,” Bob was the general contractor for the construction of multiple beautiful buildings, including custom homes in both Three Lakes, WI and Santa Fe, NM and the North Country Montessori School in Woodruff, WI, which he and his wife, T.C., owned and operated for over a decade.

Bob’s larger-than-life personality, extraordinary generosity, and his ability to see the best in people made him well-loved by all who met him. He was eternally optimistic and reminded his loved ones to always count their blessings. He was the life of the party, the master of ceremonies and the entertainment – always ready with a joke or funny story. His main goal in life was to ensure the people he loved had everything they needed to live happy, safe, and productive lives. He valued friendship above all, maintaining relationships he had since kindergarten.

Bob was happiest on Planting Ground Lake in Three Lakes, WI, watching eagles, listening to loons, and teaching everyone how to water ski. His favorite hobby was dressing up as Elvis and performing for his friends and family, including at many family weddings.

Bob’s memorial will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI. Visitation will be held from 12:30 P.M. until the time of service at 2:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://tesfa.org/donate/ or http://performingourselves.com/support, nonprofit organizations affiliated with Bob’s daughters, Julie and Kate, and granddaughter, Meaza.

