Robert ‘Bob’ M. Curtis

by Obituaries

Robert “Bob” M. Curtis, 73, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Epione Pavilion. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 28th at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call on Monday, February 28th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Robert “Bob” M. Curtis Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Robert Curtis Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

Complete arrangements are pending.

