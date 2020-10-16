Robert “Bob” L. Schroeder

Robert “Bob” L. Schroeder, 76, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Robert Schroeder Memorial Fund in care of the Melby Funeral Home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Bob was born on August 4, 1944 in Platteville, son of Max and Faye (Ward) Schroeder. He was united in marriage to Mary Gilbertson on June 7, 1969 in Darlington, Wisconsin. Bob graduated from Platteville High School in 1962. He served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1967. He worked for 36 years, retiring in 2002 from the Platteville Telephone Company/Centurytel where he he was a Fiber optics Engineer. He served on the Platteville Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time at his cabin up north. He especially enjoyed doing woodworking, where he was known for his poker tables he made for family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; three children, Kevin Schroeder, Andy (Keri Sass) Schroeder, Tara (Russ) Beaver; three grandchildren, Nolan and Lauren Beaver and Emily Schroeder; two sisters, Carolyn Wendorf and Maxine Weinbergen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Carl and sister, Ardyth Rossing.