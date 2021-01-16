Robert “Bob” Johns

Robert “Bob” Johns of Platteville, WI was born on January 11, 1924 to Jesse and Edna (Brunton) Johns and passed away at the age of 97 on January 13, 2021.

Bob grew up on a farm outside of Platteville. He shared a love of nature with his mother and they enjoyed morel hunting, picking watercress, berry picking, and digging horseradish. He attended a one-room school in Cornelia and graduated from Platteville High School in 1943.

Bob volunteered for the Army and in December 1944 he was sent overseas and served in General Patton’s Third Army during the Battle of the Bulge. In March 1945 he was wounded in combat and became a prisoner of war. During his time in service he was awarded the following: Purple Heart Medal, two Bronze Stars, Prisoner of War Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Battle of the Bulge Medal, three Major Battle Stars, and Rhine Danube Medal. He was honorably discharged in May of 1946. Bob was a proud veteran and a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Ex-POW organizations.

Bob owned an electrical business in Platteville for over 50 years. He was very proud of his 1935 Ford Coupe that received awards in car shows throughout southwest Wisconsin. He loved spending time with his family.

Bob was married in 1947 and had one daughter, Julie (Rod) Gallagher, three grandchildren: Amy (Keith) Medema, Angie (Dave) Brahm, and Christopher (Jackie) Faherty, and seven great-grandchildren: Wesley, Nicholas, Madelynn, Caroline, George, Emerson, and Joette. He was preceded in death by his brother Mansel Johns.

Bob’s family is grateful for the compassionate care he received from the Lancaster Care Center and Agrace Hospice.

Bob will truly be missed. There will be a private funeral at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Broske Center, Legion Park, Platteville this summer. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Robert Johns Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 245, Platteville WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

