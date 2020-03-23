Robert “Bob” J. Thurner

Robert John “Bob” Thurner, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Epione Nursing facility in Cuba City, Wisconsin.

A private family burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, WI. A gathering and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Bob was born October 31, 1939 in Tigerton, Wisconsin, the son of John and Ethel (Larson) Thurner. He married Margaret “Peg” Griswold on May 21, 1960. Bob graduated from Stoughton High School. He was employed at the former Democrat Printing (Webcrafters) in Madison for 45 years, starting in an entry-level position and working his way to supervisor. Bob and Peg lived in McFarland for over 50 years. Bob was very involved with the McFarland community and was a member of the Jaycees and Lions organizations. He volunteered in many of those groups’ endeavors. Bob was a competitive athlete throughout his life. He enjoyed basketball and bowling and grew to love golf. He was a renowned softball player, especially regarding slow-pitch unlimited arc softball. He cherished the many friendships cultivated through these activities. Bob was an avid Packer, Brewer and UW fan throughout his life and attended the famous “Ice Bowl”. Bob was proud to have donated many gallons of blood and apheresis to the Red Cross. Bob was a devoted husband and father, grandfather, and great grandfather and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events, plays and performances, as well as birthdays, dinners, and vacations “Up North.”

Bob is survived by his daughter, Robin (Curt) Fatzinger of Platteville; son, Steven (Christine) of Janesville; granddaughters, Katie Fatzinger (Jake Kauffman) and Kelsey (Christopher) Fatzinger-Schnurr; grandsons, Kyle (Keri) Fatzinger, Mitchell (Allison) Thurner and Elijah Thurner; great grandson, Preston Fatzinger-Schnurr, great granddaughter, Gracie Fatzinger-Schnurr and great-grandchild on the way, (Kyle and Keri); and sisters, Carol (Arlen) Algrem and Karen (Roger) Karsten.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; and sisters, Marie (Harold) Thompson and Elaine (Jerry) Burns.