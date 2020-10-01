Robert “Bob” J. Hackett

Site staff by Site staff

Robert “Bob” J. Hackett, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home on Lake Wisconsin, Sept. 29, 2020.

He was born in Corning, Ia. on Oct. 15, 1933 to the late John and Sophia Hackett. He attended Corning High School; graduating the class of 1951. Following High School, he enlisted in the Army National Guard Reserves. Bob was united in marriage to Violet “Vi” J. Johnston Sept. 26, 1954. He worked for over 30 years for Del Monte Corp. eventually settling in Sun Prairie. Following his retirement in 1992; Bob and Vi built a new home on the shores of Lake Wisconsin near Merrimac where they enjoyed time with their family, fishing and boating. For many years Bob enjoyed golfing, the Packers, and spending his fall Saturdays at Camp Randall, cheering on the Badgers.

Bob is survived by his wife, Vi; daughter, Cindy (Scott) Walsh; grandchildren, Jamie and Katelyn; and a great granddaughter, Neveah.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Doug; and four siblings, Della Cooper, Ruby (Gary) Sacco, John Jr. (Velma) Hackett, and Arthur (Ruth) Hackett.

As per Bob’s wishes, a private family service will be held with interment at Sunset Memory Garden, Sun Prairie.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com