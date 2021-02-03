Robert “Bob” G. Wegenke

Madison – Robert G. “Bob” Wegenke passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

The son of Allen E. Wegenke and Melita J. (Somerfield) Wegenke, he was born at home in Neshkoro, Wisconsin on April 10, 1932. He attended Neshkoro Grade School, Neshkoro High School and was bussed to Westfield High School, graduating in 1950. He earned a business degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1954 and attended night school at Ohio State University in 1955 while serving in the U.S. Army Counter-Intelligence Branch. Bob earned an MBA in 1958 from the University of Wisconsin Business School, working under C.C. Center, Ph.D., his major professor, conducting research for the Wisconsin Department of Insurance (O.C.I.). He married Donna (Toni) Weber, from West Bend, WI, in 1959 and had a son, Robert A. Wegenke. Bob was the fourth-generation secretary of the Neshkoro Mutual Fire Insurance Company, a family business. He joined the National Association of Independent Insurers in 1962, where he rose to become Executive Vice President. Among his accomplishments in that position were overseeing construction of and orchestrating the move from their former downtown Chicago location to a new headquarters in Des Plaines, Il. Bob testified before congress multiple times on behalf of the organization. He, along with his wife, organized and oversaw foreign travel for the company executives. Bob married Shirley Winkelhake in 2001.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; his son, Robert A.; and his brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Martha Wegenke of DeForest, WI.

Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley Wegenke; grandson, Andrew Wegenke; daughter-in-law, Martha Wegenke; and his brother, Dr. John D. (Jane) Wegenke of Middleton, WI.

A private service will be held. A memorial service to honor Bob will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Bob’s name to High Point Christian School, 7702 Old Sauk Rd, Madison, WI 53719, or to a charity of your choice.

