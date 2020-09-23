Robert “Bob” Frank Muhr

Robert “Bob” Frank Muhr, age 70, passed away unexpectedly at University Hospital in Madison on Sept. 22, 2020 in Madison after a fall at his summer home in Sauk City, WI.

He was born May 5, 1950 in Chicago to the late Frank and Julia Muhr. Bob was united in marriage to Paula J. Walker on Oct. 6, 1973. Together they lived in Bellwood, Illinois for over 30 years and have enjoyed their summers on the banks of the Wisconsin River near Sauk City. Bob worked for 42 years for the Village of Westchester Public Works and Water Department; retiring in 2012. He enjoyed cheering on the Packers, the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and visiting with friends and neighbors on the river.

Bob is survived by his wife, Paula; a brother, Joe (Lin) Muhr; sister in-law, Pam Walker and brother in-law, Ralph Walker Jr.

As per Bob’s wishes, a private gathering of friends and family will be held at their summer home in Sauk City.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com