Robert “Bob” Floyd Thompson

by Obituaries

On March 17, 2022, Robert “Bob” Floyd Thompson, age 91, of Dodgeville, WI passed away from many years with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born on February 19, 1931 to Floyd and Mary (Olson) Thompson. Bob graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1949. He then entered the Army and served in the Korean War. Bob married Alice Temby at the Mt. Horeb Methodist Church on October 24th, 1953. He worked at Ayers’ Furniture store from the middle 1950’s to the early 1960’s. Then he went to work for the Midland/Land of Lakes/New Horizons LP gas company. He retired from there in 1993. He then worked as a greeter at Walmart for fourteen years. Bob and Alice enjoyed going to polka dances. He also enjoyed going to the grandchildren’s sporting and musical events. Another hobby and part-time business was caning antique chairs.

Bob is survived by his children, Jeff of Dubois, WY; Scott (Marcia) of Dodgeville; Barb (Doug) Phillips of Dodgeville and Bobby Thompson of Barneveld; a brother-in-law, Jack ( Judith) Temby of Mt. Horeb; grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Gerlach; Travis (Heather) Phillips; Taylor Phillips; Kyle (Jenny) Thompson and Beau Thompson; seven great-grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mary Thompson; his wife Alice; in-laws Chester and Mildred (Beckett) Temby; his brother, Jack (Jeanette) Thompson; sisters-in-law, Janice (Adolph) Fredrickson and Mary (Dean) Daley and a brother-in-law, Donald (Myrtle) Temby.

A public visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville. There will be a private family service and burial. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.