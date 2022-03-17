Robert “Bob” C. Temperly

Robert “Bob” Clifton Temperly, 88, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022, ready to go home to be with Jesus. A Celebration of Life Service with military honors accorded will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25th at the Beginning Point Church, Benton, WI with Pastor Nelson Perkinson & Pastor Richard Gault officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday, March 25th from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date. A quote he held close to his heart was, “Old soldiers never die; they just fade away….and like that soldier of years ago, I too have faded away.” Cremation rites have been accorded. The Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, IL and Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is assisting the family.

Bob was born September 20, 1933, the son of Russell F. and Margaret S. (Farrey) Temperly. He graduated from Hazel Green High School with the class of 1951. He served in the United States Navy from November of 1955 until his honorable discharge in August of 1957. Bob was united in marriage to Sharie Diane Seekins on August 17, 1956, in Oak Harbor, WA. After getting married in Oak Harbor WA, they headed back to the family farm in Hazel Green, where he farmed until his retirement. After retirement, he was a blackjack dealer on the Diamond Jo Casino, Robert’s River Rides and the Silver Eagle. Bob loved sports and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. He loved his family deeply and would always show up for sports events, recitals, school plays, and band and choir performances. He had a sharp memory for history and was often referred to as the family historian. He was also a member of the Beginning Point Church, Benton, WI. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Sharie; a son, Trent Temperly of Platteville, WI and a daughter, Tara (Gary) Tess of Germantown, WI; five grandchildren: Jaida Temperly of Germany, Jordan Temperly of St. Louis, MO, Joshua (Danielle) Temperly of Dyersville, IA, Justin Temperly of Middleton, WI & Alyssa (Tom) Drida of Germantown, WI; a great-granddaughter, Madison Drida and two great-grandsons: Owen Drida and Carson Temperly; sister-in-law, Sue (Ron) Christensen; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Russell Temperly Jr., a sister-in-law, Joanne Temperly and brother-in-law, Kirk Seekins.

The family would like to thank his exceptional care giver, Nancy Marty and special friends, Larry Redfearn, Ralph Stienle, Carl Babler, Dwight and Sharon Klaassen, and his card-playing friends at Platteville Senior Center.

Also, to the members of the Hazel Green Rescue Squad for all their acts of kindness, Dr. Mark Runde and the staff at Medical Associates, Mercy Medical Center, Epione Pavilion and Marquardt Hospice your exceptional care will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hazel Green Rescue Squad, 3940 N. Percival Street, Hazel Green WI 53811; Beginning Point Church, 148 3rd Ave., Benton, WI 53803, or to the Platteville Senior Center, 155 W. Lewis St, Platteville, WI 53818, in memory of Bob.

