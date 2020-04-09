Robert A. Larsen

Site staff by Site staff

LANCASTER – Robert A. Larsen, age 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born on March 16, 1939, in Fond du Lac, the son of Arthur and Luella (Brunet) Larsen. Robert entered the United States Navy at the age of 17 and served his country until his honorable discharge and retirement in 1975 as a Chief Petty Officer. On August 30, 1997, he married Tamara (Cantrall) Ganley. Robert enjoyed his work in politics, the school board in Zion, IL, and City Council in New Jersey. His second retirement after 20 years in the Navy was with WGLR, Lancaster. Robert enjoyed working in Community Theatre and his final years were spent doing artwork with his son, John and a special time there at River’s Edge Gallery in Kerrville, TX.

Survivors include his loving wife, Tamara Larsen; his children: Timothy (Mary) Larsen, Gloucester, NJ; Dan Larsen, Bridgeton, NJ; John (Patty) Larsen, Mullica Hill, NJ; Jim (Hiroko) Larsen, Sasebo, Japan; Julie Larsen, Woodbury Heights, NJ; step-son, Pat Ganley, Lancaster; 5 grandchildren; his siblings: Gloria Bauer and Carol Sobojinski, all of Oshkosh; a sister-in-law, Dixie Larsen, Oshkosh.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia “Pat” Larsen; his siblings, Dave Larsen and Judy (Larry) Ebel.

A Celebration of Life and burial with military honors at Van Buren Cemetery, Potosi, will be held at a later date.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes & Crematory in Lancaster is serving the family.

Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com