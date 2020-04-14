Robert A. “Bob” Kaufman

LANCASTER – Robert A. “Bob” Kaufman, age 70, of Lancaster, WI passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, following a short illness.

Bob was born July 27, 1949, to Thomas and Inez (Blum) Kaufman. After graduating from Cassville High School Bob served in the United States Air Force. After serving in the military Bob moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania where he met and married Jan Barlow. While he lived in Pennsylvania, Bob worked for Bethlehem Steel for 29 years.

Bob was an avid New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.

Bob is survived by his fiancée Debra Kirschbaum; sisters: Patricia (Morris) Schauff, Donna Klauer, Susan Crandall, Kathy (Steve) Marx, Tina (Roger) Breuer; his brothers: Rod (Linda Kluesner) Kaufman, Kevin (Sue Neis) Kaufman. Bob is also survived by sisters-in-law: Maria (Fritz) Kaufman and Bonnie (Gary) Kaufman and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jan, parents, Tom and Inez, brothers: Fritz and Gary Kaufman.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be holding a viewing or funeral at this time.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with his care.

Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com