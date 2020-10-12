Robert A. “Bob” Bindl

Robert A. “Bob” Bindl age 73 of Richland Center passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Schmitt Woodland Hills following an extended illness.

He was born on May 6, 1947 the son of Alfred and Marie (Weidner) Bindl. Bob worked for Kraemer Brothers for 44 years which led to a passion for building, tinkering and acquiring a garage full of tools. Anyone who was family or friend to Bob knew that he was also a baker and loved to share his ooey, gooey goodies and special creations. He also loved polka music and could listen to it for hours.

Bob married Diane (Valley) Bindl on July 12, 1975. Together they enjoyed 45 years of traveling, camping and attending country music festivals with family and friends. Everyone in the huge extended family that they shared loved and adored Uncle Bob. He was always willing and eager to lend a helping hand.

Bob is survived by his wife, Diane (Valley) Bindl of Richland Center, two sisters Carol Purcell and Joanne (Bill) Hall and brother Ralph Bindl, three sisters in law, Dolora (Don) DeKeyrel, Patricia Bruemmer and Rose (Jason) Terk as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Rita (Richard) Hall and in laws June and Gerald Lambert, James (Mavis) Valley, Gerald (Marlyn) Valley, Donald and Theresa Valley, Michael Valley and Glen (Patricia) Bruemmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11:30 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. John Silva will officiate his burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Social distancing and face masks are suggested.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.