Robbers steal jewelry case from east side business, Madison police say

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for two men who they say stole a countertop jewelry case from a business on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the strong-armed robbery happened around 1:40 p.m. at a jewelry store in the 2400 block of Atwood Avenue. An employee said the men walked in, got into an altercation with an employee and hit them before taking the jewelry case.

The robbers fled the scene in a silver car with tinted windows and no license plates.

Anyone with information should call police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

