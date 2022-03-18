Road rage leads to rollover crash in Middleton, police say

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Middleton Police

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Police in Middleton are investigating a Thursday afternoon rollover crash that happened as a result of road rage.

The Middleton Police Department said the crash happened just after noon on University Avenue at the Beltline. Two vehicles were involved, but one driver in a silver Honda fled the scene.

The other driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Anyone who saw the incident should call police at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online.

