Road rage incident might be related in shots fired, police say

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Police Department are investigating a shots fired report that happened Saturday morning, according to a release.

Law enforcement officials said police were dispatched to the intersection of Vandenburg and North Pine Street at 12:44 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. Once officials arrived to the scene they discovered shell casings.

No injuries were reported and police believes a road rage incident lead to the gunfire incident.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Sun Prairie Police Department Non- Emergency Line at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.



