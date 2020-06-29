Road closures reported, localized flooding possible, Dane County dispatchers say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — Dane County dispatchers are encouraging drivers to be aware of localized flooding.

Greenway Blvd. in Middleton is temporarily closed due to water in the road. It will reopen shortly, once the rain clears, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said the 3200 block of University Ave. is also a known spot for localized flooding in Madison.

The water is expected to go away once the rain stops, dispatch said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments