Riverside Dr. in Beloit closed in both directions following crash

BELOIT, Wis. — Highway 51/Riverside Drive in Beloit is closed in both directions following a crash early Monday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. Monday at County Highway Q. All lanes are currently closed in both directions.

The DOT estimates the closure will last more than 2 hours. Drivers should find an alternate route.

