River Valley School District pivots to all-virtual learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The River Valley School District will switch to all-virtual learning Tuesday due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

A post from the district’s Facebook page said the change is expected to remain in effect until Nov. 30, at which point students will be allowed to return to in-person learning.

“While we know this is disappointing news, we are ready to quickly make this transition,” said District Administrator Loren Glasbrenner.

The district said high school co-curricular activities will continue as planned, and each school in the district will release more information on the new learning model.

