River Valley School District cancels classes Friday due to water main break

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The River Valley School District has canceled classes Friday due to a nearby water main break.

A post from the district’s Facebook page said there will be no school for all students. Classes will resume Tuesday, as Monday is a scheduled teacher in-service day.

Teachers will be available via email Friday for high school students who have questions regarding work due for the end of the first quarter. The high school building will also be open from noon until 4 p.m. for students who need to turn in work.

Friday night’s football game against Mineral Point will still proceed as planned.

