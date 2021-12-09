River Food Pantry launches online ordering system

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the River Food Pantry

MADISON, Wis. — A new online ordering system from a local food pantry now makes it easier for Dane County residents to get the food they want and need.

The River Food Pantry first launched its free online ordering system, ePantry, in August. Since then, it’s processed more than 450 orders equalling a total of 35,000 pounds of food and personal care items for 1,200 Dane County residents. The online system receives roughly 20-60 orders per week.

Each household has the option to order their groceries online once a month. Families can choose from a variety of foods, including fresh produce, meat, dairy, culturally relevant offerings and special dietary options.

“We launched ePantry to not only increase access to healthy food in Dane County but to also restore client choice, which was initially taken away by the pandemic,” said Rhonda Adams, Executive Director of The River. “An online ordering option empowers households to choose their own groceries again, which gives people a sense of dignity and control and limits waste.”

Families can then pick up their groceries at the River Food Pantry during designated times Wednesday through Friday. Clients who are homebound and can’t visit the pantry themselves can have their groceries delivered for free via River Delivers.

“We’ve entered a new chapter at The River where people in need can order their groceries from their computer or mobile phone and have them all delivered for free,” Adams said. “Our community is a better place for all when everyone can choose the food they want and how they want to receive it.”

To qualify, Dane County residents must meet TEFAP eligibility and income guidelines and verify their address and household member information. Those looking to sign up can do so online.

Anyone looking to volunteer with River Food Pantry can sign up online.

