River Food Pantry hosting food, essentials drive this week

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The River Food Pantry is partnering with a non-profit this week to provide local families with food and essentials.

The pantry and Feed the Children will host ‘No Hunger Holidays’ on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location at 2201 Darwin Road.

A news release said on a first-come, first-served basis, each family will receive a 25-pound box of shelf-stable food, a 10-pound box of essentials, and assorted children’s books and toys.

The release said the pantry will also provide trays of fresh produce.

No registration is required.

You can learn more about the event on Feed the Children’s website

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.