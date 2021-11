River Food Pantry begins distribution of Thanksgiving meals

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Weeks of food preparation by the River Food Pantry in Madison College came to fruition as free Thanksgiving meal distribution began on Monday morning.

Volunteers have been prepping these meals for the past two weeks, cooking and freezing what they can ahead of time.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.