Rittenhouse jury set to begin third day of deliberations

by McKenna Alexander

KENOSHA, Wis. — A third day of jury deliberations is set to begin in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a day after a dispute over video quality caused a third motion for mistrial.

The mistrial motion focused on a piece of drone video that was brought into question. The prosecution had a high-quality version of the video going into the trial, while the defense had a compressed version. The difference in video quality between the two sides wasn’t recognized until near the end of the trial.

“What is apparent is the information the state was working from was not the information the defense was working from, and that, to me, reads as fundamentally unfair,” defense attorney Jessa Nicholson, who briefly worked on Rittenhouse’s defense team, told News 3 Now on Wednesday.

RELATED: Defense attorney breaks down latest Rittenhouse mistrial requests

Judge Bruce Schroeder can rule the case a mistrial at any time — including after the jury reads its verdict.

Deliberations are set to begin again at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.