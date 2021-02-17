Rita Rae Hocking

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Rita Rae (Sarbacker) Hocking, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on June 18, 1942, in Madison, Wis., to Carl and Eleanor Sarbacker.

Rita married Donald Hocking on Sept. 17, 1960. She was a patient caretaker at Central Wisconsin Center for 34 years. Rita enjoyed art, camping, baking, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wife, mom, grandma and nana were some of the titles that she wore best.

Rita is survived by her loving husband, Donald; children, Mark (Tina) Hocking and Lora (Tom) Heady; her grandchildren, Acacia Haak, Marcus Hocking, Brianna (Raymond) Kelly, Dylan Hocking, Jessica (Nic) Pearson, Shaun (Lindsay) Heady, Angie (Bob) Skaggs and Bob (Becky) Mattmann; and her great-grandchildren, Noemi Cervantes, Lilianna Pearson, Cameron Pearson, Lincoln Forbes and Charolette Kelly. She is also survived by sisters, Lila, Patsy and Sherri; a brother, Rick (Ruth); and many nieces and nephews.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Carl; sister, Bonnie; brother, Roger; and great -granddaughter, Gabby Mae Forbes.

At Rita’s request, no services will be held.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to Donald Hocking, C/O Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Highway 51, Stoughton, WI 53589.

The family would like to thank all friends and family for their loving support. As well as Agrace HospiceCare and staff, especially Rita’s nurse Rebecca, Bashford Methodist Church and Pastor Amanda, and their supportive neighbors Rosalia and Ray (and family), Rod and Cheryl, and Arnie and Joanne for their continued support and help.

“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So, he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to me.” A golden heart stopped beating hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.”- Author Unknown.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51

(608) 873-4590

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.