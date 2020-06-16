Rita Marie Schuelke

Site staff by Site staff

BARNEVELD – Rita Marie Schuelke, age 66, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.

Rita was born in Madison, on Feb. 20, 1954, to Wayne and Phyllis (Melland) Schuelke, of Barneveld.

Rita was baptized, confirmed, and a longtime member of the Barneveld Lutheran Church. She graduated from Barneveld High School, then attended Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore seeking a degree in the nursing field. After graduating from the Tech, Rita was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Veteran’s Hospital in Tomah working in the medical, psychiatric, and geriatric units for over twenty years. She also worked as a dispatcher for local emergency services in Tomah. Following her years at the VA, Rita was employed as a receptionist at Jellystone Park in Warrens, meeting many interesting visitors. She kept people safe by becoming a weather spotter in the LaCrosse/Tomah area. Rita loved spending many years at her parents’ farm viewing a variety of wild animals; bunnies even ate from her hand.

Rita is survived by her father, Wayne Schuelke, of Barneveld; a brother, Bruce (Renee) of Stone Lake; two sisters, Sonia (John) Dionne of Three Lakes and Ann (Ron) Mason of Barneveld. She is also survived by her aunt and Godmother, Lucille Kelsey of Cable; uncle, Chris Melland of Berlin; aunts, Carol Wininger of Muskegan, Mich. and Jane (Fred) Goebel of Woodstock, Ill.; her Goddaughter, Heather Bohne of Cross Plains; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition, Rita is survived by special friends, Lyn of West Bend and Sue of Tomah.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Schuelke.

A graveside service will be held at White Church Cemetery, Barneveld, at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Memorials may be sent to Barneveld Lutheran Church in recognition of medical workers fighting the battle against Covid-19.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077