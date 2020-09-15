Rita M. Line

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Rita M. Line, age 95, of Monroe, died Monday, September 14. 2020 at Monroe Health Services.

Rita was born on March 10, 1925 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Thomas and Marie (Rigney) Kilbridge. She graduated from Freeport Aquin High School in 1943 and was united in marriage to Paul A. Line on August 18, 1945 in Freeport. In 1955, couple moved to Monroe where Rita worked as cost accountant for Moore Business Forms for several years. She later was employed as a bookkeeper for Marty Ripp Chevrolet and helped with the books at the family business, Sentry Foods. She was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church in Monroe. Rita enjoyed music and in her younger years she sang and played the organ/piano in many musicals, weddings, and funerals. She and Paul loved to travel, play cards, and gamble.

Rita is survived by three sons, Paul (Leanne) Line of Appleton, Charles (Marilyn) Line of Janesville, and Thomas (Debbie) Line of Monroe; ten grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joan (Leroy) Van Slyke of Little Falls, NY; and two grandsons she helped raise, Joe and Matt Line. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul, on April 14, 1990; two sons, Charles in infancy and James; two sisters, Pat Ponsenby and Karen Drury; and a brother, Jack Kilbridge.

Private family services will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Condolences may be shared at www.nwcomerfuneralhome.net