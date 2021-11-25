Rita M. Crawley

MADISON, Wis. — Rita M. Crawley, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. She was born on October 20, 1951 in Danville, Illinois, the daughter of Marion and Catherine (Chapman) Crawley. Rita enjoyed playing cards, spending time with family and fishing.

She is survived by her sons, Larry (Amy) Gebhart and Marty Zumwalt; grandchildren, Zoe Zumwalt, Reagan Gebhart, Tyler Enkro and McKenna and Keely Maniaci; brothers, Michael (Carol) and Kevin (Betsy) Crawley; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Patrick Crawley, Ruthann Earl and David Crawley.

A celebration of Rita’s life will be held in the summer of 2022.

“Remember to hug a little tighter.”

