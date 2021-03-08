Rita Kay (Doser) Brinkman

Rita Brinkman, age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 1, 2021 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

Born on February 23, 1936 in Potosi, Wisconsin, the daughter of Leonard and Stella Doser. She spent her life in Southwestern, Wisconsin as a resident of Cassville, WI. She lived a full life and enjoyed baking, playing cards, solving crossword puzzles, and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her daughters Roxanne (Steve) O’Neil, Vicki (Steve) Hudson, Jill (Tom) McCarthy, Kathy (Jay) Kirschbaum, Kelly Brinkman, as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Sienna Crest in Mineral Point, WI who cared for Rita with love and kindness for the past 4 years.

Due to COVID precautions, there will be no celebration of life at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association in Rita’s honor.

