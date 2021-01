Rita Jane Tracy

Rita Jane Tracy, 83, of Kieler, WI joined her husband, Jack & her son, James Arthur in Heaven on Monday, January 25, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Complete arrangements are pending.

