Rita Ann Imhoff

by Obituaries

Rita Ann was the middle child of Mayme and Ed F. Prochaska, born on Castle Rock Ridge and grew up on Snow Bottom. Her childhood was rich with an appreciation for animals and nature, gardening, and hard work, traits she carried with her all her life. She always had a huge garden and passed on that ability to her children and her children’s children, putting up the bounty for winter enjoyment. She had cherry and apple trees, a yearly radish contest with her son Bob and before that, with her brother Lavern, as well as asparagus, raspberry, and rhubarb patches beyond compare. She never met a weed she didn’t like…to pull. Like her Mother before her, Rita loved roses, both traditional and wild. It was a favorite gift to her on any occasion. Sewing or mending was another trait. No knee or bottom patch was too frayed to fix. All PJs and other clothing of her children’s youth were made by her. She also made the bridesmaid dresses for the weddings of Anita, Bernadette, and Kathy.

Rita Ann met Bob Imhoff at a dance and for Bob, it was love at first sight. They were married nearly 60 years when he passed in 2009. Such great memories that included watching the magic that took place every time they danced together, billions of card games of so many kinds, going to Packer games, golf games, and raising eight children, who were the greatest joy in her life. She experienced more joy as her grandchildren came into this world, enriched even more with their own children, thus continuing the family tree of life. How she loved spending time with them all.

She was an active member of the Ss. Anthony and Philip Church of Highland, where for many years she sang in the choir, helped in the kitchen or served food when needed, was a member of the Mother of Perpetual Help Rosary Makers, and taught religion for forty years. Other roles she took on include becoming an EMT, a CNA in the maternity ward at Dodgeville Hospital, a clerk at Pierick’s Dry Goods Store, working at Lands’ End, and making 46 visits to the Red Cross resulting in 24 pints of her valuable Rh-negative blood. She also played the piano superbly while singing, often times at her children’s bedtime. Whether singing alone or with her sisters, the experience was enchanting to all listeners.

Rita Ann was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; sister, Loretta (Pat) Thym; brothers, Bernard, Lavern, and Ervin Prochaska, sisters-in-life, Catherine Imhoff, Margaret (Henry) Bush, Mary/Dolly (Ed) Conway, Leone Reynolds, Vivian (Verne) Imhoff, Lenore (William) Fernan, Elaine (Joseph) Nondorf, Mary Jane (Charles) Messersmith, and Betty (Robert) Rooney, and brother-in-law Verne Imhoff.

She is survived by her children, Barbara (David) Sherpe; Charlie; David (Diane); Anita (Jim) Lightfoot; Mary Ann (Randy) McGuire; Bernadette (Rodney) Carter; Robert Jr. and Kathy (Brian) Ballweg; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Roselyn (Guerdon) Voigts; Mary Ellen (Willard/Bud) Bowers and sister-in life Jean (Ervin) Prochaska; numerous nieces and nephews, and lest we forget, Babby her beloved cat.

A celebration of Rita Ann’s life will be held at Ss. Anthony and Philip Church with Father Jim Murphy presiding. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 18th from 4 to 7 pm, a rosary will be said at 3:30. Visitation will also take place at 10 am on Saturday, March 19th, until mass at 11:00 am. Burial next, then a reception to follow. The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be made Ss. Anthony and Philip Church or Agrace, both of which sustained her throughout her life and to its end with dignity and grace. Thank you to everyone for your help along the way.

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Highland, 608-929-4815

www.houckfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.