Rita A. Bork

Site staff by Site staff

Rita’s Livestream Service will begin at 11 a.m CST on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

There are two ways to join the Live Webcast:

1. Scroll down to the Events, under the Livestream Service click on “Watch Event”

2. Click on tribute wall (above) and click on “Live Webcast”

COTTAGE GROVE – Rita A. Bork, age 94, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1926, in West Point, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Katherine (Werla) Endres.

Rita married Vernon Bork on Nov. 22, 1947, and resided on the Bork family farm until her passing. She had a great love of her family across many generations and loved every moment she spent with them. At Christmas, she always made sure that everyone had a present to unwrap. Rita had a strong faith and attended St. Dennis Catholic Church regularly. She loved going to see and listening to Daniel O’Donnell, taking casino bus trips and going out to lunch with her classmates.

Rita is survived by six daughters, Donna, Linda (Chuck), Bonnie, Barbara (Dan), Mary (Lonn) and Lynette (Andy); two sons, Dennis (Anne) and Steven; son-in-law, Bill Bollig; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Squire; brother-in-law, Donald (Karen) Bork; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two daughters, Patricia and Diane (Harold); a great-granddaughter; a brother; three sisters; and son-in-law, Robert Windschiegl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Rita’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. A private family burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Due to COVID 19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

Special thanks for the care and support of the care team at Wildwood Clinic, especially Katie Knipfer, SSM Heart and Vascular and to Steve’s commitment to mom to remain in her home.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.