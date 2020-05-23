Riley James Frazier

MADISON, Wis. – Riley James Frazier, age 78, of Madison, passed away quietly at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

He was born on March 24, 1942, in Platteville, Wis., the son of Raymond and Mae (Deborde) Frazier.

Riley married Patricia Ausman on July 27, 1968, in Madison and proudly served in U.S. Army. He worked at Mautz Paint company for 30 years. Riley loved being in the outdoors fishing, camping, and deer hunting. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and watching football, especially cheering on the Badgers and Packers.

Riley is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Valerie (Ray Keiser) Frazier, Renee (Stephen) Miller, Jason (Nicki) Frazier; grandchildren, Stephanie Peterson, Jared, Samantha, Stephan, and Summer Miller; great-grandson, Bentley Vaughn; Siblings, Raymond Frazier, George Frazier, Sue Flint, Nancy Muntz, and Elizabeth Hessling; and many other dear family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.



