US 12/18 eastbound back open at Vilas Road after crash

by Kyle Jones

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. – The right lane of US 12/18 eastbound is back open at Vilas Road after a crash.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The right shoulder remains blocked.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said two cars were involved in the crash. Two ambulances were sent to the scene for minor injuries.

No further information has been released.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.