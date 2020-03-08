Riders raise awareness to vision problems at Cycle for Sight

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Community members took to local gyms Saturday morning to raise money for research into vision issues.

Cycle for Sight held its ninth annual ride at several Princeton Clubs around Madison.

Organizers said the ride has gone from being a fun event to one that brings essential funds for researchers to do work and therapy.

They hoped it raises awareness to the research being done at UW Health.

Organizers said the group eclipsed $300,000 raised during this year’s fundraiser.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments