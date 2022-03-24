Ride the Drive canceled for 2022 due to staffing shortages, parks department says

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Ride the Drive, the annual event during which cyclists take over Madison streets normally filled with cars, will not happen this year, the city’s parks department said Wednesday.

In a post on the department’s website, Madison Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said staffing shortages are to blame; the department is looking to fill about 100 jobs, but Knepp said it’s not likely they will be able to fill enough of the vacancies to provide all of their usual services.

“Given the current and sustained staffing needs, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Ride the Drive for 2022. This is not an easy choice for Parks, but the event takes significant staff resources to plan, promote, and execute successfully,” he wrote. “We have made the choice to focus our programming efforts on WPCRC, Olbrich Gardens, Aquatics, and neighborhood park-focused events.”

“There are additional potential service level impacts on the horizon,” he added, but the department hopes to be able to minimize them.

The event could return in 2023.

Last year, nearly 600 volunteers pitched in to make Ride the Drive a reality across four separate locations in the city. The event marked the first major citywide outing since the summer of 2019.

