Ricky O. Weidner

Dodgeville- Ricky “Rick” O. Weidner, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

He was born on November 10, 1959, to Kenneth and Elizabeth (Markese) Weidner in Waukegan, IL.

Rick graduated from Dodgeville WI where he lived until his death. He enjoyed working and restoring old cars, hanging out around campfires with family and friends and doing maintenance projects. Rick worked for Ivy Construction for many years driving truck, he worked at his family’s restaurant and as a maintenance supervisor.

Rick is survived by his mother; children, Renee (Jim) McChesney, Anthony (Alicia) Saunders; grandchildren, Gabby, Kaden, Beckum, Kellen, Jaimon; sister, Joyce (Mike) Hanson and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Rick is preceded in death by his father; sister, Ciyndi Plear; brother, Don Weidner, and his grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 22, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Dodgeville VFW, 322 N Douglas St, Dodgeville, WI.

