Ricky Joe Strand

STOUGHTON, Wis. – Ricky Joe Strand, age 58, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27.

He was born on May 7, 1962, in Stoughton, the son of Wayne and Patricia (Bickley) Strand.

Ricky is survived by his two brothers, David (Kelly) and Ronnie (Karen) Strand; and Dean Myklejord. He was preceded in death by his parents.