Ricky Allen Gladem

by Obituaries

Ricky A. “Rocket” Gladem of Mazomanie put his working hands to rest on January 5th, 2022, at the Don and Marilyn Anderson Hospice Center after a courageous battle with cancer at age 65.

Ricky was a kind, self-less and loving Dad, Papa, Husband, Brother, and Friend. Ricky loved ice fishing, hunting, sitting outside enjoying an ice-cold Busch Lite when the weather was nice, and “heading up the highway to Ho-Chunk” to try his luck. He most enjoyed spending time with the people he loved and being a dad and Grandpa. He attended school in Madison. After school he spent time serving in the US Army before entering the work force, dedicating years of hard work to the concrete business. In fact, he became known to many as “Rocket” because he could get a job done so fast it was incredible- he never did anything slow.

Ricky was proud to be from a large family being 1 of 14 siblings. He and his brother and sisters remained close throughout his time here on earth and could always be caught having a good ole’ time as part of the “Family Tradition.” Rocket was truly the life of the party and developed many close, meaningful relationships throughout his lifetime. He was simply a good man that everyone wanted to know.

Ricky married Colleen (McIntyre) Gladem on 9/20/2003 and together they raised four daughters; Amber (Jared Hering) of Black Earth, Kerri Gladem (Jay Humphrey) of Chippewa Falls, Amy (Chris Lorr) Jackson of McFarland, and Ashley (Terry) Crary of Sauk City. Ricky was an immensely proud Papa to Ally, Ella, Blake, Ava, Sam, Gavin, and Lydia. He will be missed dearly by his faithful fur family, Buster and Otis.

Along with his siblings, wife, children, and grandchildren he is further survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and an overabundance of close friends.

He joins in Heaven his father and mother Kenneth and Doris Gladem, brothers David and Doug, sisters Mary Ann and Loretta, along with other special family members and friends through the years.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jon Ebben and the Hematology/Oncology teams at the VA and UW hospitals. We would also like to thank District 1 EMS for their prompt care of Papa, and the kindness of neighbors and friends in the last year that helped Papa when needed. Ricky’s family would like to express their a special thank you to Agrace Hospice for the loving care and support in his final days.

Our Papa- he asked for so very little but gave so very much. We will always love you.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie. Interment will follow in the Hyde Cemetery. A celebration of Ricky’s life will continue at Grandma Mary’s Café in Arena following the burial. A visitation will be held the morning of the service starting at 9:00 am until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.