Ricky A. “Rick” Knueppel

Site staff by Site staff

Knueppel, Ricky A. “Rick”

VERONA – Ricky A. “Rick” Knueppel, age 53, of Verona, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Meriter Hospital after a short illness.

Rick was born on February 1, 1967 in Beaver Dam, to Rita (nee Hagen) and Eddie Knueppel. He was united in marriage to Michele Weber on May 21, 1994 in Woodruff, Wis.

Rick grew up on the family farm in Hustisford. He graduated from Hustisford High School in 1985. Rick came to the Madison area to attend the Madison Junior College of Business and then Upper Iowa University where he met his wife Michele in music class. He graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in both Accounting and Marketing. He started his professional career in 1987 at CUNA Mutual Group in Madison in the finance department and had been there since. Rick enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching basketball. He would travel to nearby communities to enjoy the sounds of the game. He even used his knowledge of the game to scout for his high school basketball team on occasion. Rick loved sharing stories of his high school playing days with his kids, Keaton and Kallie. His passion for the sport led him to be the President of the Verona Boys Wildcat Basketball Club, a youth organization, for three years and a Member of the Verona Area High School Wildcat Basketball Booster Club. You could catch Rick in the stands at many sporting events watching Keaton and Kallie (and many other kids he coached or knew) play baseball, softball, basketball, football and soccer. Over the years, Rick participated in many summer coed sand volleyball games with Michele and many of their friends. He also really enjoyed the gatherings with good friends/neighbors in the backyard, the Knueppel family holiday get togethers, and the Weber family treasure hunts.

Rick loved to be outside whether it was taking long walks around the Epic Campus, watching the skies for the weather or working on his lawn that he was so very proud of. He even enjoyed shoveling with his wife Michele on a mild snowy day. Recently, Rick, Michele, Keaton and Kallie enjoyed playing many board games to pass the quarantine time (especially Catan – the game he absolutely loved and never won!)

Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Michele; beloved children, Keaton and Kallie; dog, Nugget; his cherished siblings, Kenneth of Jackson, Sharon of Iron Ridge, Robert (Cheryl) Knueppel of Hustisford, Sandra (Gerald) Uecker of Mayville, and Randy of Iron Ridge; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Roger and Judy Weber of Sayner; dear nieces and nephews, Tiffany (Jeff) Bottoni, Kayla Knueppel, Angela Uecker (fiancé Don Schaefer), Tammy Uecker, Melissa (Tony) Pieper, Shawn (Amy) Uecker, McKenzie (Ben) Rabenn, Courtney Weber (fiancé Mike McDonald), Dylan Weber and Noah Weber. He is further survived by countless aunts, uncles, cousins, grand nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Rita Knueppel; brother-in-law Scott Weber; and several other grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rick’s family would like to share their sincere and heartfelt appreciation with the nursing staff and doctors at the ICU and 8 Atrium Med/Surg IMCU/Oncology units for their great care and kindness.

A Celebration of Rick’s Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Rd.

(608) 442-5002