Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force announces multiple drug arrests

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force has announced multiple drug arrests after conducting an investigation that spanned several months.

According to the news release, the investigation looked into the distribution of narcotics throughout southwest Wisconsin.

On Feb. 9, officers from the task force and Platteville Police Department searched a vehicle and house in Platteville. Authorities found a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The release said Melissa Carroll, 35, of Platteville, was arrested on tentative charges of delivering meth, possession with the intent to deliver heroin and meth, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possessing drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

Officials also arrested Brandon Loken, 30, of Platteville, on tentative charges of delivering meth, possession with intent to deliver heroin and meth and probation violation.

On Feb. 19, officials searched a motel room in Lancaster and found heroin and meth. Officers arrested Justin Taylor, 36, of Lancaster, on tentative charges of possession with the intent to deliver meth, possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

On March 3, officers conducted a search of a house in Platteville. Officers found meth, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Nicholas Forbes, 25, of Platteville, was arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin and meth, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possessing drug paraphernalia and a department of corrections warrant.

Joseph Forbes, 31, of Platteville, was arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin and drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

