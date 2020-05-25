Richland County music venue announces Drive-In Tailgate Concert Series

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of Driftless Music Gardens

YUBA, Wis. — The Driftless Music Gardens has announced the Drive-In Tailgate Concert Series as a way to enjoy live music this summer in harmony with social distancing.

The concert series will run from June 12 to July 18 and kickoff with Bluegrass performers Armchair Boogie and Kind Country. Other artists slated to perform include Wheelhouse, Gregg Hall & The Wrecking Ball and the Madison-based People Brothers Band.

“Live music was postponed and left a hole in our hearts. We all need something to look forward to,” the venue said in a statement.

The news release said capacity has been cut to allow a maximum of 100 vehicles of one to four people each, with a 15 feet tailgating spot in between each vehicle. Tickets will cost between $40 to $50 per vehicle depending on the number of people inside.

The gates will open at 4 p.m., while the two-hour show will start at 6 p.m. Guests will be asked to leave no later than 9 p.m., as overnight camping will not be allowed.

Guests must also be 21 or older to attend and will be asked to wear masks at check-in and other common areas, along with practicing social distancing.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the venue’s new rules and safety practices, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments