Richland County man, missing since Monday, found dead

by Kyle Jones

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A man who went missing after visiting a Viroqua club was found dead Saturday.

Francis Johnston, 60, had last been seen leaving Eagles Club on Monday around 5 p.m. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department asked the public for help in locating him.

RELATED: Richland County sheriff seeks public’s help in finding man gone since Monday; Silver Alert issued

A Silver Alert was issued for Johnston Thursday evening. No further details have been released.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.