Richland Center man arrested on suspicion of 3rd offense OWI

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Sunday evening on suspicion of third-offense OWI after a caller reported the man was driving erratically on Highway 33 in the town of Excelsior.

A caller contacted the Sauk County dispatch center around 6:44 p.m. Sunday saying the man was all over the roadway and driving with varying speeds, officials said.

Deputes located the vehicle in Reedsburg and conducted a traffic stop, according to an incident report.

The driver was identified as 46-year-old Dwayne Johnson of Richland Center. During the traffic stop, deputies noted signs of impairment and subsequently administered a field sobriety test.

Johnson was then arrested on suspicion of third-offense OWI, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

