Richard Willis Hart, age 93, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born on December 21, 1928 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, the son of Willis and Inez Hart. He married Patricia Baines on July 21, 1951. Richard is survived by his twin sister, Ruth Van Tassel of Baraboo; six children, Tom (Terrie), Mike (Sheila), John (Jacquie), Jeanne, Sue and Kathy (Richard); nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and sisters-in-law Donna Kelley and Shirley Teteak. A private family celebration will be held.

